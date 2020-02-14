UrduPoint.com
Remittances On Rise, Increase By 9.36 Pc In January: Hafeez Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:20 AM

Remittances on rise, increase by 9.36 pc in January: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Friday that the remittances were on rise as these increased by 9.36 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of last year.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the Advisor said that the remittances during the last seven months also increased by 4.

1 percent when compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The remittance during July-January (2019-20) were recorded at $13.30 billion compared to the remittances of $12.74 billion during July-January (2018-19), showing growth of 4.1 percent, the advisor said.

"Remittances on the rise. Increase by 9.36 percent in January 20 compared to January 19. Rise to $13.30 billion in Jul-Jan 2020, a growth of 4.1% compared to $12.74 billion during same period last year," the advisor tweeted.

