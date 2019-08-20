UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remittances Surpass $ 21.2 Bln Target :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:42 PM

Remittances surpass $ 21.2 bln target :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Due to THE initiatives taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the remittances surpassed the target of $ 21.2 billion in the financial year 2019 showing an increase of 9.68 percent over the previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):Due to THE initiatives taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the remittances surpassed the target of $ 21.2 billion in the financial year 2019 showing an increase of 9.68 percent over the previous year.

According to the one-year performance report of Ministry of Finance shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday, the major share of remittances was from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Due to the government's effective policies, current account deficit declined significantly by 31.7 percent during FY2019 as compared to 57.

6 percent growth the last year.

Simultaneously, import bill decreased by 7.3 percent in FY2019 as compared to 16.2 percent growth in FY2018.

Pakistan's ease of doing business index improved by 11 points, which hopefully would attract foreign investors in the country.

To boost up the agriculture sector, the government announced "National Agriculture Emergency Programme" under which Rs 280 billion would be spent for uplift of the agriculture sector during next five years. The government successfully negotiated with the International Monetary Fund Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme of about US$6 billion, which would not only support the balance of payment but also strengthen the market confidence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import Business Agriculture Firdous Ashiq Awan United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Sunday 2019 Market From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

European stocks steady at open 20 August 2019

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly rise on optimism for trade, s ..

54 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Has Long B ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast Are ..

16 minutes ago

Pre-Season cricket Training camp started at NCA

57 seconds ago

Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed in West Papua to ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.