Remnants of terrorists are on run, says RPO D.I. Khan

Regional Police Officer (RPO), D.I. Khan Feroz Shah has said that due to successful operations of police and other law-enforcement agencies the remnants of terrorists are on run from the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), D.I. Khan Feroz Shah has said that due to successful operations of police and other law-enforcement agencies the remnants of terrorists are on run from the area. However, he asked to instead of escape they should immediately surrender and face the law.

He issued this statement regarding the five-month performance of D.I. Khan Police on Tuesday.

Highlighting the collective performance of police during last five months, he said that due to some successful actions, the performance of police remained highly better than last year on which he said the police team deserves congratulations.

He said that since February 2019, police during different operations has taken into possession 18 non-customs paid vehicles and had handed them over to Pakistan Customs for further legal proceedings.

Similarly, he said that during the period the police have also seized 1,50,000/- litres of Iranian diesel while 614 pro-claimed offenders wanted in connections with heinous crimes like terrorism, sectarianism, murders and dacoities have been arrested which are 110 more than the last year.

The RPO said that since January 2019, the regional police have conducted 661 search operations in 1961 suspects have been arrested while a suicide jacket, four hand grenades, two rocket launchers, 12 RPG, 5 IEDs and 30.5 kilogram of explosive materials have also been recovered.