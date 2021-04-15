UrduPoint.com
Remodeling Lives Out Of Mosques As Per Sunnah Direly Needed: PM Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said practicing the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) in everyday life was need of the hour to bring a positive reformation in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said practicing the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) in everyday life was need of the hour to bring a positive reformation in the society.

"Remodeling our lives out of mosques and connecting with the way of life of the 'greatest personality' (PBUH) in entire universe is extremely important for the society at present," the prime minister said in his address at the launch of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarships for talented and deserving students.

Imran Khan said the government aimed at promoting the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and encouraged people to imbibe His glorious teachings that presented a complete code of life and a guiding beacon for all.

"It is sad that we disconnected with the real teachings of the One, whom even the non-Muslims thinkers regard as the most influential person,' he said.

He said the Prophet (PBUH) emphasized on seeking knowledge, for both men and women, and mentioned that launch of scholarships under the title of 'Rehmatul-lil-Alameen' (Blessing for all worlds) was in line with the importance the Prophet accorded to the education.

He quoted an excerpt from the life of the Prophet (PBUH) where he set a condition for release of captives to teach 10 persons against the common practice of demanding sum of money.

The prime minister said rule of law, social justice and education were the most important ingredients of a welfare state, without which, a nation could not succeed and prosper.

