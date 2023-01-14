UrduPoint.com

'Remodeling Of Swat, Panjkora Rivers Essential For Preventing Devastation By Floods'

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Saturday said that remodeling of River Swat and River Panjkora was need of the hour to ensure the natural water flow which would help prevent devastation caused by the floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Saturday said that remodeling of River Swat and River Panjkora was need of the hour to ensure the natural water flow which would help prevent devastation caused by the floods.

He was presiding over a meeting in connection with the protection of rivers and the measures to prevent life-threatening damage caused by the floods.

Shaukat said that experts advised drastic measures for the future of the riverside population and the provincial government has intended to conduct research by devising a comprehensive strategy to achieve the goal.

The research should be completed on time and all the stakeholders should be included in the study, he said.

The meeting was informed about the progress of the study and some important results of the research. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral Upper and Swat and officers of Irrigation Department.

