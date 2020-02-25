Remote area women contributing in art and culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The women of remote areas contributing their share in art and culture by displaying different style of work in various exhibitions,said an official of renowned NGO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The women of remote areas contributing their share in art and culture by displaying different style of work in various exhibitions,said an official of renowned NGO.

He said number of NGOS also initiated various projects to encourage women to produce local art and cultural items like dresses and ornaments.

Their beautiful handwork embroideries and jewelery being display at different exhibitions were not only a source of income for them but also they promote their culture through this,he added.

�� � � Ramna Hassan student of art said "Women of rural areas are hardworking and are backbone of national economy." �� � � � � "Though they face some challenges but finding appropriate market is the toughest challenge for the rural women," she added. � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �� She said "These challenges can be overcome by commercializing the work of art and providing skill training and development."