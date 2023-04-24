UrduPoint.com

Removal, Dis-connectivity Of Special Lines Of Electricity Across GB Commences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 12:40 AM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :As per directives of Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani the removal and dis-connectivity of Special Lines of electricity have commenced with full zeal.

In this regard, District Administration Diamer, Hunza, Skardu and Ghizer in collaboration with W&P Department have removed special lines across the District feeding many houses & private properties.

Moreover, District Nagar and Kharmang does not have any special line in place.

In this connection the Chief Secretary while talking to the media said that the only priority that was being given was to Hospitals, schools and other facilities of public use.

Here, It is pertinent to mention that Chilas is free from Special Lines today, a big breakthrough towards equity in such a short time, CS GB added.

He said in a couple of days, in Districts across GB, there will be no special line dedicated to private usage.

Chief Secretary GB said if people are suffering from Load Shedding, so must the public servants.

