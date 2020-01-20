Removal notification of IG Sindh challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam removal notification has been challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam removal notification has been challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC).The plea has been taken in the petition filed in SHC that Sindh government steps to remove IG Sindh are unconstitutional and illegal.

Procedure adopted for removing IG is also violation of Sindh government new laws, police act 2019 therefore notification of Sindh IG should be declared null and void.It is pertinent to mention here that last week Sindh government had issued notification of Sindh IG.

Sindh Government has also written a letter to Federal government for new IG.