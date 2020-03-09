UrduPoint.com
Removal Of Debris Of Collapsed Building Completed By Rangers Along With Pak Army, Civil Administration

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:43 PM

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with the Pakistan Army and civil administration completed the removal of debris of the multi-storey residential building in Golimar No. 2 which had collapsed on March 5 (Thursday)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with the Pakistan Army and civil administration completed the removal of debris of the multi-storey residential building in Golimar No. 2 which had collapsed on March 5 (Thursday).

The bodies of 27 people killed in the tragedy and 23 injured were shifted to the hospital during the operation, said a statement on Monday.

On the special instructions of Rangers Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari, immediately after the collapse of the building the rescue teams were dispatched to the spot, which, along with the Pakistan Army and civil administration, took full part in the rescue operation and also assisted in the process of transporting the heavy machinery to clear the debris.

The families of the affected appreciated the initiative of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Pak Army and civil administration.

