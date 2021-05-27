UrduPoint.com
Removal Of Encroachment Carries In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Removal of encroachment carries in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Removal of encroachment in Sukkur district from the Railway Track has been carried out, officials informed on Thursday during a meeting held to review revival of Railway circular at the office of the Commissioner Sukkur.

The Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has advised the Transport authorties to communicate the Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Sukkur in writing to accompany this task, in addition to the Engineer and other relevant officers.

The meeting also discussed about constituting a committee in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

