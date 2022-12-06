Removal of encroachments from graveyards decided

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration of the city has decided the launching of full pledge operation for the removal of encroachments from graveyards in the city and has also sought the provision of funding for the construction of boundary walls around them.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Shehzad Thaheem in the chair here on Tuesday.

Others who attended included Assistant Commissioner (ACs), Taluka Municipal Commissioner, District Manager, Auqaf, officials of local government department and others.

Addressing the meeting, DC Thaheem said that in light of the directives of Commissioner Sukkur, the operation against encroachments in graveyards was continued.

But, he said, that operation for the elimination of encroachments on graveyards was essential to ensure that single-inch encroached land of graveyards was retrieved to present a complete and comprehensive report in the Commissioner in this regard.

The meeting constituted a committee comprising of Assistant Commissioner Sukkur city, municipal commissioner to monitor anti-encroachment operations in the graveyards.

The meeting directed SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik for keeping a special squad of police on alert in police lanes to avert any unpleasant incident during the operation.

Furthermore, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation was directed for the provision of heavy machinery and administrators of all towns to ensure the presence of their staff in offices. The meeting also sought amount for erecting of boundary wall around the retrieved land during the operation to prevent future encroachments in the graveyards.

The meeting decided the registration of formal FIRs against the encroachers.