UrduPoint.com

Removal Of Encroachments From Graveyards Decided

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Removal of encroachments from graveyards decided

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration of the city has decided the launching of full pledge operation for the removal of encroachments from graveyards in the city and has also sought the provision of funding for the construction of boundary walls around them.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Shehzad Thaheem in the chair here on Tuesday.

Others who attended included Assistant Commissioner (ACs), Taluka Municipal Commissioner, District Manager, Auqaf, officials of local government department and others.

Addressing the meeting, DC Thaheem said that in light of the directives of Commissioner Sukkur, the operation against encroachments in graveyards was continued.

But, he said, that operation for the elimination of encroachments on graveyards was essential to ensure that single-inch encroached land of graveyards was retrieved to present a complete and comprehensive report in the Commissioner in this regard.

The meeting constituted a committee comprising of Assistant Commissioner Sukkur city, municipal commissioner to monitor anti-encroachment operations in the graveyards.

The meeting directed SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik for keeping a special squad of police on alert in police lanes to avert any unpleasant incident during the operation.

Furthermore, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation was directed for the provision of heavy machinery and administrators of all towns to ensure the presence of their staff in offices. The meeting also sought amount for erecting of boundary wall around the retrieved land during the operation to prevent future encroachments in the graveyards.

The meeting decided the registration of formal FIRs against the encroachers.

Related Topics

Police Alert Sukkur All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.