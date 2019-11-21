Removal of encroachments in district East, West, South

The Anti-Encroachments Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court removed many encroachments during its action in Districts East, West and South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Encroachments Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court removed many encroachments during its action in Districts East, West and South.

The encroachments were removed around I.

I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and in Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia Town, Dubai Chowk, Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road and Alfalah Market, said a statement on Thursday.

All cabins, stalls, push-carts, patharas, puncture shops, hotels,furniture, animal-cages and other encroachments were removed from pavements and greenbelts.