UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Removal Of Encroachments In District East, West, South

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:04 PM

Removal of encroachments in district East, West, South

The Anti-Encroachments Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court removed many encroachments during its action in Districts East, West and South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Encroachments Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court removed many encroachments during its action in Districts East, West and South.

The encroachments were removed around I.

I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and in Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia Town, Dubai Chowk, Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road and Alfalah Market, said a statement on Thursday.

All cabins, stalls, push-carts, patharas, puncture shops, hotels,furniture, animal-cages and other encroachments were removed from pavements and greenbelts.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Dubai Road Baldia Gulshan Market From

Recent Stories

UE Vice-Chancellor Prof TalatNaseer Pasha inaugura ..

2 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal’s big hundred ensures draw for Cent ..

7 minutes ago

India's obstinacy affront to peace in region: AJK ..

13 minutes ago

CDA seals several houses on account of by laws vio ..

1 minute ago

KMC intends to give alternate business places to s ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary Sindh directs Secy Labour to compl ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.