UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Removal Of Garbage From Highway Part Of 1st Phase Of Clean Karachi Drive: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:19 PM

Removal of garbage from highway part of 1st phase of Clean Karachi drive: Minister

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that garbage is being cleared from highways in the first phase during the Clean Karachi Campaign and the garbage stored in years will also be cleared in the campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that garbage is being cleared from highways in the first phase during the Clean Karachi Campaign and the garbage stored in years will also be cleared in the campaign.

He said this while visiting various areas of District Malir under the Clean Karachi Campaign here on Wednesday, said a statement.

On this occasion, DC Malir Abdul Halim Jagirani and Chief Officer District Council Karachi Masrur Memon informed the Minister regarding waste disposal and sanitation arrangements.

The Minister also visited the areas of DMC Malir, Cattle Colony, Mehran Highway, Sher Pao Colony, Gaddafi Town, Hospital Chorangi, Husseini Chorangi, Younas Chorangi and adjoining areas.

He also reviewed the ongoing cleanliness in the district council areas, National Highway Wireless Gate and Gulshan-e-Hadid.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the work of garbage disposal includingcow dung in the Bhens colony should be accelerated and important highways such as National Highway, Mehran Highway and Highway Faisal were being cleared in the first phase of the Clean Karachi campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Malir From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.