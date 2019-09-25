Removal of garbage from highway part of 1st phase of Clean Karachi drive: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that garbage is being cleared from highways in the first phase during the Clean Karachi Campaign and the garbage stored in years will also be cleared in the campaign.

He said this while visiting various areas of District Malir under the Clean Karachi Campaign here on Wednesday, said a statement.

On this occasion, DC Malir Abdul Halim Jagirani and Chief Officer District Council Karachi Masrur Memon informed the Minister regarding waste disposal and sanitation arrangements.

The Minister also visited the areas of DMC Malir, Cattle Colony, Mehran Highway, Sher Pao Colony, Gaddafi Town, Hospital Chorangi, Husseini Chorangi, Younas Chorangi and adjoining areas.

He also reviewed the ongoing cleanliness in the district council areas, National Highway Wireless Gate and Gulshan-e-Hadid.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the work of garbage disposal includingcow dung in the Bhens colony should be accelerated and important highways such as National Highway, Mehran Highway and Highway Faisal were being cleared in the first phase of the Clean Karachi campaign.