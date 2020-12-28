UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Removal Of Material: Lahore High Court Again Summons FIA DG, Others For Dec 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:11 PM

Removal of material: Lahore High Court again summons FIA DG, others for Dec 30

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday again summoned Federal Investigation Agency director general and others for December 30 on a petition seeking directions for removal of material about the so-called "fifth caliph of Qadianis" from the web

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday again summoned Federal Investigation Agency director general and others for December 30 on a petition seeking directions for removal of material about the so-called "fifth caliph of Qadianis" from the web.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Saeed Sindhu and others for the purpose.

Federal Interior Secretary, FIA DG, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman and other officials appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

A deputy attorney general apprised the court that the FIA had mandate to take action for removing the material and the agency had registered the complaint at a forum concerned.

However, the chief justice questioned that what action FIA could take if a person disseminated blasphemous material in Pakistan from abroad.

The court observed that there should be a special wing in FIA which should check blasphemous material and remove it.

The chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over a report submitted by the FIA in the matter and questioned whether the agency could register a case against Google or not.

To which, the FIA DG submitted that he would apprise the court after consultation.

At this, the court summoned all officials along with the report on December 30 and directed them to appear at the LHC Multan bench.

The petitioners had argued that so-called "fifth caliph of Qadianis" was being shown as a caliph of Muslims on the Google search. They requested the court to issue directions for removing the material from Google search and Wikipedia.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Google Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Federal Investigation Agency December Muslim All From Court

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of child's killing

3 minutes ago

China, Pakistan resolute in promoting CPEC constru ..

3 minutes ago

Agri deptt urges farmers to cultivate sunflower

3 minutes ago

PPP not to resign from assemblies: Faisal Vawda

3 minutes ago

Slovenians hope for easier ride in 2021 with decor ..

9 minutes ago

Top Ukraine judge probed for witness tampering

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.