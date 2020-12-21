UrduPoint.com
Removal Of Material: LHC Summons PTA Chairman For Dec 28

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman and others for December 28, on a petition seeking directions for removal of objectionable material about the so-called "fifth caliph of Qadianis" from the web.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by one Muhammad Saeed Sindhu and others for the purpose.

A counsel for the petitioners argued before the court that the so-called "fifth caliph of Qadianis" was being portrayed as a caliph of the Muslims on the Google search engine.

He requested the court to issue directions for removing the material from the Google search and Wikipedia.

The court remarked that the authorities concerned did not take any action, though the material was being searched and witnessed by people for the past 20-22 days. The chief justice noted that he did not want to place a ban on Twitter, Facebook and Google as the social media was not bad, but its use could be bad or good.

The court, adjourning the hearing till Dec 28, summoned the authorities concerned on the next date of hearing.

