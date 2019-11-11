UrduPoint.com
Removal Of Nawaz Sharif Name From ECL; Cabinet Sub-committee To Meet On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:27 PM

Removal of Nawaz Sharif name from ECL; Cabinet sub-committee to meet on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Cabinet's sub-committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif seeking removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exist Control List (ECL) on humanitarian grounds.

Federal Law Minister Dr Farough Naseem would preside over the meeting. Secretary Home, Secretary Law and other concerned officials will also attend the meeting.

The sub-committee likely to be in place before tomorrow's federal cabinet meeting.

The recommendations of the sub-committee meeting will be presented at the federal cabinet meeting.

