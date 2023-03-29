LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said on Wednesday that removal of Pakistan from the European Union list of high-risk countries was the result of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision and efforts.

In a press statement, he said that after the removal from the list, exports would be increased to the European countries and image of the country would be improved.

He said the EU initiative was a breath of fresh air for the Pakistani business community.

Bilawal and Naveed Qamar's day and night hard work had paid off to the nation, he said.

He said the ministers of PPP had proved that they could positively contribute in the nationalprogress. He said the PPP and its leadership always elevated the name of Pakistan amongthe comity of nations.