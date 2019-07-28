Removal of Sanjrani last card of opposition to halt accountability: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate was the last card of opposition parties to halt the accountability process against their corrupt leaders.

The opposition parties were using pressure tactics to stop accountability process but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the chairman Senate was running the house smoothly and made immense legislation on different issues.

He said PTI came into power on the slogan of wiping out corruption and recover looted national wealth from corrupts, looters and plunderers. The leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had done massive and unprecedented corruption by looting national exchequer, he added.

Shibili Faraz said the previous governments had left the economy in a fragile condition by taking huge loans and this was a golden time to recover the looted amount from them to boost the country's economy.