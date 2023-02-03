UrduPoint.com

Removal Of System Constraints Continues By NTDC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

State-run National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) on Friday successfully augmented the second 220/132 kV auto transformer of 160 MVA rating with a 250 MVA rating unit at 500/ 220 kV Shikarpur Grid Station

The said auto transformer was successfully energized on Friday, NTDC sources told APP.

Completion of this project will enhance the capacity of the Shikarpur grid station, which will help to cater to the increasing load demand of consumers fed from the SEPCO network, sources said.

"This project was part of a larger and comprehensive plan for removal of critical system constraints which is ongoing with full pace," the added.

NTDC Management acknowledged the efforts of the concerned teams on the completion of the project, sources said.

