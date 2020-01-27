UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Removal Of Three Ministers Decided After Due Consultations: Minister For Information Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:15 PM

Removal of three ministers decided after due consultations: Minister for Information Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai

Minister for Information Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai, Monday said that the removal of three ministers from the provincial cabinet was primarily a disciplinary action, which was taken after due consultations against grouping in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai, Monday said that the removal of three ministers from the provincial cabinet was primarily a disciplinary action, which was taken after due consultations against grouping in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He termed the perception of sudden action as wrong and said that the grievances of those whose portfolios were taken back were duly addressed at all levels besides giving them portfolios of their choice.

Talking at a private tv programme, Shaukat Yusufzai said that it was inappropriate for a cabinet member to develop differences with anybody in the cabinet, rather, he should tender his resignation.

The minister said the emergence of differences among workers of a political party is a routine internal matter, which must not be exploited by a third external party.

The prime minister has decided on the basis of the principle that the party's interest should be kept supreme rather than dependence on personalities, he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister TV All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) confers scholarships to ..

1 minute ago

South Korea Received 1,047 N. Korean Defectors in ..

1 minute ago

Govt. resolute to increase Kinnow production: Mini ..

1 minute ago

Billie Eilish dominates the Grammys as music world ..

1 minute ago

Players, celebrities mourn death of Kobe Bryant

19 minutes ago

Kontaveit into first Grand Slam quarter after illn ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.