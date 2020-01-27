Removal of three ministers decided after due consultations: Minister for Information Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai

Minister for Information Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai, Monday said that the removal of three ministers from the provincial cabinet was primarily a disciplinary action, which was taken after due consultations against grouping in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai, Monday said that the removal of three ministers from the provincial cabinet was primarily a disciplinary action, which was taken after due consultations against grouping in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He termed the perception of sudden action as wrong and said that the grievances of those whose portfolios were taken back were duly addressed at all levels besides giving them portfolios of their choice.

Talking at a private tv programme, Shaukat Yusufzai said that it was inappropriate for a cabinet member to develop differences with anybody in the cabinet, rather, he should tender his resignation.

The minister said the emergence of differences among workers of a political party is a routine internal matter, which must not be exploited by a third external party.

The prime minister has decided on the basis of the principle that the party's interest should be kept supreme rather than dependence on personalities, he expressed.