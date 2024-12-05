Removal of weeds from wheat crop stressed

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to timely remove weeds from wheat crop besides using quality seeds and balanced use of fertilizers.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that presence of weeds in wheat crop puts negative impact on wheat crop.

He said that presence of weeds could cause up to 42 percent less wheat production.

Farmers must follow agriculture department guidelines to get rid of weeds besides using recommended anti weed poisons.

