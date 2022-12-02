UrduPoint.com

Removal Of Weeds Necessary To Obtain Good Yield Of Wheat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Removal of weeds necessary to obtain good yield of wheat

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to ensure proper inspection of the crop to protect it from negative impact of weeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to ensure proper inspection of the crop to protect it from negative impact of weeds.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that weeds could be removed through implementing different methods like hoeing, harrowing field after first and second watering of the crop and by using anti-weed poisons etc.

He said that removal of weeds was most important for obtaining desired amount of yield. Farmers must feel free to talk to agriculture staff of their respective areas for seeking guidance to get rid of weeds, he maintained.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture From Wheat

Recent Stories

AJK CDC approves over Rs.2.365 billion development ..

AJK CDC approves over Rs.2.365 billion development projects:

38 seconds ago
 Moscow Court Rejects Rosneft's Claim Against Pipel ..

Moscow Court Rejects Rosneft's Claim Against Pipeline Operator Over Polluted Oil ..

39 seconds ago
 Japan fully committed to further ties in all areas ..

Japan fully committed to further ties in all areas of mutual interest: Ambassado ..

42 seconds ago
 Ahsan asks opposition to return assemblies by taki ..

Ahsan asks opposition to return assemblies by taking another u turn

44 seconds ago
 PTI to win LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: Imran Q ..

PTI to win LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: Imran Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 Austria must continue to cut Russian gas reliance: ..

Austria must continue to cut Russian gas reliance: OMV CEO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.