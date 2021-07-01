UrduPoint.com
Removal Of Weeds Necessary To Protect Cotton From Leaf Curl Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:39 PM

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to remove weeds from cotton crop to keep it protected from leaf curl virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to remove weeds from cotton crop to keep it protected from leaf curl virus.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that whitefly results in spreading leaf curl virus.

He said, "Weeds are not only favourite place of whiteflies but also put negative impact on the growth of cotton plants.

" He also recommend the farmers to ensure balanced use of fertilizers, especially potassium as it helps in reducing the impact of leaf curl virus.

Spokesman said that magnesium sulphate, potassium nitrate and zinc sulphate must be used as per Agriculture department's recommended method to deal with the virus.

Farmers must seek guidance from pest warning wing of Agriculture department to control attack of whitefly, he added.

