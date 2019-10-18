UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remove Stagnant Rain Water To Prevent Dengue Spread: Health Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

Remove stagnant rain water to prevent dengue spread: Health officer

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Mehmood Chaudary Friday asked the residents to remove stagnant water in and outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Mehmood Chaudary Friday asked the residents to remove stagnant water in and outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, he said as Rawalpindi was facing the dengue outbreak there is need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Sohail said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance is being shown in dengue control.

He said the district health authority is on high alert and has full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising out of the seasonal disease's outbreak, adding that the chance of dengue fever would end in month of November when the weather conditions change.

Currently, he said prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to wipe out the breeding of larvae completely.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Alert Rawalpindi November From Government

Recent Stories

PM urges Ulema to play role to stop JUI-F's Azadi ..

13 minutes ago

Issuance of final list of women's candidates on re ..

2 minutes ago

CTP finalizes arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat I ..

2 minutes ago

King's College London confers Honorary Degree on D ..

3 minutes ago

Status quo to be maintained on FATF Action Plan: P ..

9 minutes ago

Russian-Chinese Early Warning Missile System to Co ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.