Remove stagnant rain water to prevent dengue spread: Health officer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Mehmood Chaudary Friday asked the residents to remove stagnant water in and outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, he said as Rawalpindi was facing the dengue outbreak there is need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Sohail said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance is being shown in dengue control.

He said the district health authority is on high alert and has full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising out of the seasonal disease's outbreak, adding that the chance of dengue fever would end in month of November when the weather conditions change.

Currently, he said prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to wipe out the breeding of larvae completely.