Remove Stagnant Water After Rain To Prevent Dengue Spread

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :As the prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding, the Incharge anti-dengue campaign Dr Sajjad Ahmed asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water as Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the next two days.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP, that rain on Sunday evening has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis.

He said that the health authority had increased the number of beds up to 205 at allied hospitals of the city to deal with the increasing number of dengue patients while an effective micro plan was in place to control dengue's spread keeping in view the 2019 year's epidemic in which 4105 had become the victim of this deadly disease.

Dr Sajjad informed that the number of confirmed cases have so far crossed the 1000 figure in the three public sector hospitals of the city, while presently around 110 cases were admitted in these hospitals.

He advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

/395

