Remove Stagnant Water After Rain To Prevent Dengue Spread

Remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue spread

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Khan asked the concerned to remove stagnant water from outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes breeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Khan asked the concerned to remove stagnant water from outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes breeding.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that though no dengue case had been detected in 2019 but there was need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae in the summer season.

Dr Rashid said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control.

He said dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.

