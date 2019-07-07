UrduPoint.com
Remove Stagnant Water After Rain To Prevent Dengue Spread

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Khan asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO said though only two dengue cases has been detected in the year 2019 but there was need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

He urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Rashid said nothing was more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control.

He said dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds at isolated places in Rawalpindi division during the next week.

