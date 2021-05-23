Remove water after rain to prevent dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Incharge anti-dengue campaign Dr Jawad Zahid asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

The Incharge told APP, that the present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis as the Met Office has forecast more rain in the week.

He said that the health authority has devised an effective micro plan to control dengue's spread keeping in view the 2019 year's epidemic.

Dr Jawad informed that surveillance is being carried out in areas where dengue patients were reported last year.

He updated that during indoor surveillance 31,946 houses were checked during the last week and larvae was found at 55 houses while 13,350 sites were inspected in outdoor surveillance and 7 were tested positive where the required action had been taken on the spot.

He shared that only two dengue positive cases have been reported in the district so far and advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae./395