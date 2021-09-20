Remove water after rain to prevent dengue

Incharge anti-dengue campaign Dr Sajjad Ahmed Monday urged the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain as prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Incharge anti-dengue campaign Dr Sajjad Ahmed Monday urged the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain as prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

The In-charge told APP, that the present spell of rain had increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needed to be tackled on an urgent basis as the Met Office had forecast more rain in the week.

He said that the health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control dengue's spread keeping in view the 2019 year's epidemic.

Dr Sajjad informed that surveillance was being carried out in areas where dengue patients were reported last year.

He advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone could not check the spread of the larvae.

/395