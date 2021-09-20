UrduPoint.com

Remove Water After Rain To Prevent Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:06 PM

Remove water after rain to prevent dengue

Incharge anti-dengue campaign Dr Sajjad Ahmed Monday urged the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain as prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Incharge anti-dengue campaign Dr Sajjad Ahmed Monday urged the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain as prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

The In-charge told APP, that the present spell of rain had increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needed to be tackled on an urgent basis as the Met Office had forecast more rain in the week.

He said that the health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control dengue's spread keeping in view the 2019 year's epidemic.

Dr Sajjad informed that surveillance was being carried out in areas where dengue patients were reported last year.

He advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone could not check the spread of the larvae.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

40 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

40 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

40 minutes ago
 SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

55 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharj ..

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharjah’s Energy needs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.