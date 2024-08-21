Open Menu

Removing Backwardness Of Balochistan Top Priorities Of Govt: Shoaib

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Removing backwardness of Balochistan top priorities of Govt: Shoaib

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Wednesday said that the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz has decided that removing the backwardness of areas and solving public problems was among the top priorities of all of us

He said that the incumbent government was trying to put the province on the path of development in every sphere of life like other provinces.

He said that the incumbent government was trying to put the province on the path of development in every sphere of life like other provinces.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him in his office.

The delegation informed the Minister about the problems being faced by them in the areas.

The Provincial Minister said that he was struggling to address people's problems at their doorsteps.

He said that our government would leave no stone unturned to solve public problems saying that he was a representative of the people and he would never disappoint the people.

I believed in providing facilities to the people and I will always be there for public welfare, he said.

