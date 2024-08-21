Removing Backwardness Of Balochistan Top Priorities Of Govt: Shoaib
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Wednesday said that the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz has decided that removing the backwardness of areas and solving public problems was among the top priorities of all of us
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Wednesday said that the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz has decided that removing the backwardness of areas and solving public problems was among the top priorities of all of us.
He said that the incumbent government was trying to put the province on the path of development in every sphere of life like other provinces.
He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him in his office.
The delegation informed the Minister about the problems being faced by them in the areas.
The Provincial Minister said that he was struggling to address people's problems at their doorsteps.
He said that our government would leave no stone unturned to solve public problems saying that he was a representative of the people and he would never disappoint the people.
I believed in providing facilities to the people and I will always be there for public welfare, he said.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason3 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held4 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank5 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago