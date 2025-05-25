Removing Encroachments From Government Housing A Top Priority, Says FGEHA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Director of Enforcement and Vigilance at the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Colonel (R) Azhar Saeed, emphasized that eliminating encroachments in government residential projects remained a top priority, with a strictly enforced zero-tolerance policy.
In an exclusive interview with APP on Sunday, Colonel (R) Azhar Saeed stated that, in line with the vision of FGEHA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, indiscriminate operations against encroachments were actively underway.
He emphasized that all officers of the Enforcement and Vigilance Wing had been directed to sustain anti-encroachment efforts without exception.
Assistant Director of the Enforcement and Vigilance Wing, Dawood Kakar, informed APP that commercial centers in Sectors G-13 and G-14 have been completely cleared of encroachments.
He further stated that a week-long crackdown in these sectors' commercial areas led to the removal of illegally constructed structures, stalls, and encroachments obstructing public pathways and commercial spots. He stated that confiscated items from the anti-encroachment operation would be auctioned.
He emphasized that the business community must strictly comply with regulations, warning that any future violations or encroachments would face zero tolerance. He assured that the encroachment removal operation would proceed uninterrupted.
