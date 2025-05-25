Open Menu

Removing Encroachments From Government Housing A Top Priority, Says FGEHA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Removing encroachments from Government Housing a top priority, says FGEHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Director of Enforcement and Vigilance at the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Colonel (R) Azhar Saeed, emphasized that eliminating encroachments in government residential projects remained a top priority, with a strictly enforced zero-tolerance policy.

In an exclusive interview with APP on Sunday, Colonel (R) Azhar Saeed stated that, in line with the vision of FGEHA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, indiscriminate operations against encroachments were actively underway.

He emphasized that all officers of the Enforcement and Vigilance Wing had been directed to sustain anti-encroachment efforts without exception.

Assistant Director of the Enforcement and Vigilance Wing, Dawood Kakar, informed APP that commercial centers in Sectors G-13 and G-14 have been completely cleared of encroachments.

He further stated that a week-long crackdown in these sectors' commercial areas led to the removal of illegally constructed structures, stalls, and encroachments obstructing public pathways and commercial spots. He stated that confiscated items from the anti-encroachment operation would be auctioned.

He emphasized that the business community must strictly comply with regulations, warning that any future violations or encroachments would face zero tolerance. He assured that the encroachment removal operation would proceed uninterrupted.

Recent Stories

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

7 minutes ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

7 minutes ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

22 minutes ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

22 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

36 minutes ago
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

37 minutes ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

52 minutes ago
 SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

1 hour ago
 IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, wome ..

IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..

1 hour ago
 Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global re ..

Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan