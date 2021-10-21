Removing flaws in edu system essential for uniform curriculum: Dr. Masoom Yasinzai

Rector of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Masoom Khan Yasinzai Thursday said it was need of hours to remove flaws in the education system to formulate a uniform national curriculum

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Rector of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Masoom Khan Yasinzai Thursday said it was need of hours to remove flaws in the education system to formulate a uniform national curriculum.

In this regard, it is imperative to adopt a common strategy by involving the teachers and students of different schools of thought in the consultative process, for which the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) has organized brainstorming discussions across the country.

He expressed these views while addressing first provincial consultative meeting "Uniform National Curriculum and Our Education System" as a chief guest here at University of Balochistan (UoB).

Executive Director of IRD, Hassan-ul Ameen, UoB Dean Faculty of Research Prof, Malik Muhammr Tahir, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ali Achakzai, Pervez Malik Mouhammad Tahir, Dr. Tahira Firdous, Prof. Faiza, Prof. Farid Achakzai, Sahibzada Baz Muhammad Khan, Abdul Mateen Akhunzada, Member Provincial Zakat Council Qazi Anwar-ul-Haq Haqqani, Shekh-ul-Quran Maulana Abdul Rahman Rafiq and a large number people attended the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that since counseling is a Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), the organizers of religious and modern educational institutions, teachers and students should work together to create a uniform national curriculum and system.

He said that various recommendations and suggestions for education should be formulated as the Federal government was taking serious steps in this regard, and in the first phase a uniform education system has been introduced at the Primary level which gradually taught up to middle and high level, he noted.

He said that saving the young generation from naturalism is a big challenge for us as naturalism is spreading among the youth at present.

Rector IIUI said that in the process of consultation on uniform education system, the concerns of teachers, students and people of all schools of thought will be addressed.

He said the importance of religious organizations and personalities cannot be denied as 2.2 million students were studying in madrassas and they were the valuable asset of the country.

Addressing the consultative session, Prof. Malik Muhammad Tahir, Prof. Dr. Abdul Ali Achakzai, Prof. Tahira Firdous, Prof. Abdul Taheen Firdous, Abdul Matin Akhunzada, Maulana Abdul Rehman Rafiq, Mohammad Afzal Kasi, Shehab Naeem and other speakers of Al-Ahsan University of Balochistan commended this step of IRD and said along with education, training, ethics and etiquette should be made a part of the curriculum, without reforming the education system, implementation of the national curriculum will be difficult.

At the end of the ceremony, Rector IIUI Prof. Dr. Masoom Khan Yasinzai distributed books and honorary shields among the participants and guests.