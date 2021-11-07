UrduPoint.com

Renaming Of Schools, Colleges & Roads In IIOJK Condemned

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Renaming of schools, colleges & roads in IIOJK condemned

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has condemned the renaming of schools, colleges, roads and other buildings after the perpetrators of gross human rights violators in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said, India is under delusion that the renaming of historical places will change the dynamics of Kashmir dispute and will desist Kashmiris from pursuing the legitimate cause of freedom, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, it is deplorable that India by design in Kelam, Kulgam district, renamed the government college after the name of a notorious police officer, Altaf Ahamd Butt who has been involved in the killing of dozens of Kashmiris extra-judicially to humiliate them.

This criminal attitude of Hindutva government shows beyond any shadow of doubt that those who kill innocent Kashmiris and commit crimes against humanity are awarded and rewarded by all means.

He also said that the additional movement of 5 battalion Indian army to the territory showed that Indian forces had failed to break the will of people till date. These additional troops will not make any difference on ground but will only add in the miseries of subjugated people, he deplored.

He asked India to read writing on the wall that Kashmirs are not ready to stay with India at any cost and start meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders for settlement of the dispute.

