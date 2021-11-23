Renewable energy provides alternative source of power: DC Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding infrastructure development and supply of renewable energy

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding infrastructure development and supply of renewable energy.

While speaking the DC said"Renewable energy makes the energy system resilient and moreover it's important to prevent power shortages and provide alternative sources, renewable energy is environment friendly which does not emit or low greenhouse gases.

"On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shogwang business Group Mian Majid gave a briefing on the development of the city. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad praised the Shogwang Business Group on infrastructure development projects and providing energy and other facilities to the people through the use of technology.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, CEO Cantonment board Abbottabad and Assistant Director Local Government.