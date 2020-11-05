UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewable Energy Sources Cheap And Affordable Means: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:19 PM

Renewable Energy sources cheap and affordable means: Experts

The Energy deficit in our country and the fast depleting gas by 2030 is by itself a reminder to convert to Renewable Energy sources as a cheap and affordable means to acquire and fulfill the energy needs in future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Energy deficit in our country and the fast depleting gas by 2030 is by itself a reminder to convert to Renewable Energy sources as a cheap and affordable means to acquire and fulfill the energy needs in future.

This was observed by the experts in a Consultative Dialogue on "Clean and Affordable Renewable Energy (ARE)" organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Syma Nadeem, at a hotel here, said a statement on Thursday.

MNA, Syma Nadeem, is the Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination (MoIPC) and Convener of SDG7 of Clean & Affordable Renewable Energy.

Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) is one of 17 SDGs established by the United Nations The event was attended by the parliamentarians including the conveners of various SDG Goals or Taskforce members of SDGs.

Convener, Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, MNA Riaz Fatyana in his inaugural speech emphasized the need for conversion on the Affordable Renewable Energy (ARE) sector in Pakistan.

Guest speaker from the Ministry of Energy Naeem Memon delivered an extensive presentation on the new ARE Policy 2019 and its salient features.

The overall comparison of the last policy 2006 with the fresh policy was also presented by Naeem Memon.

An Energy Expert Basharat gave a presentation on a comparative study of the work done on renewable energy worldwide and in Pakistan.

Chairman SDG Academy, Ammar Jaffrey and CEO SDG academy Sadaf Khalid talked about the matters related to the partnerships and taking the stakeholders on board.

In his concluding remarks, Ammar Jaffery floated the concept of Solar Bibi and Solar Chacha which was greatly appreciated by all the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA, Syma Nadeem assured full support for the Concept of Solar Bibi & Solar Chacha and said that the energy deficit in the country has to be met to remove darkness from the homeland.

The event was concluded on a note of thanks by MNA Riaz Fatyana.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Hotel Sudanese Pound Gas 2019 National University Event All From

Recent Stories

Cattle breeders advised to treat animals' illness ..

5 seconds ago

11 criminals including five drug paddlers held

7 seconds ago

Moeed calls on AJK Prime Minister

8 seconds ago

President for translating Pakistan-Bosnia goodwill ..

11 seconds ago

KP PSC promotes three female assistant professors

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Urges Tougher Line on Houthis Am ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.