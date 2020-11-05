Renewable Energy sources cheap and affordable means: Experts

The Energy deficit in our country and the fast depleting gas by 2030 is by itself a reminder to convert to Renewable Energy sources as a cheap and affordable means to acquire and fulfill the energy needs in future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Energy deficit in our country and the fast depleting gas by 2030 is by itself a reminder to convert to Renewable Energy sources as a cheap and affordable means to acquire and fulfill the energy needs in future.

This was observed by the experts in a Consultative Dialogue on "Clean and Affordable Renewable Energy (ARE)" organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Syma Nadeem, at a hotel here, said a statement on Thursday.

MNA, Syma Nadeem, is the Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination (MoIPC) and Convener of SDG7 of Clean & Affordable Renewable Energy.

Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) is one of 17 SDGs established by the United Nations The event was attended by the parliamentarians including the conveners of various SDG Goals or Taskforce members of SDGs.

Convener, Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, MNA Riaz Fatyana in his inaugural speech emphasized the need for conversion on the Affordable Renewable Energy (ARE) sector in Pakistan.

Guest speaker from the Ministry of Energy Naeem Memon delivered an extensive presentation on the new ARE Policy 2019 and its salient features.

The overall comparison of the last policy 2006 with the fresh policy was also presented by Naeem Memon.

An Energy Expert Basharat gave a presentation on a comparative study of the work done on renewable energy worldwide and in Pakistan.

Chairman SDG Academy, Ammar Jaffrey and CEO SDG academy Sadaf Khalid talked about the matters related to the partnerships and taking the stakeholders on board.

In his concluding remarks, Ammar Jaffery floated the concept of Solar Bibi and Solar Chacha which was greatly appreciated by all the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA, Syma Nadeem assured full support for the Concept of Solar Bibi & Solar Chacha and said that the energy deficit in the country has to be met to remove darkness from the homeland.

The event was concluded on a note of thanks by MNA Riaz Fatyana.