Renewal Of Driving Licenses To Start From 1st June

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

Renewal of driving licenses to start from 1st June

Traffic police will start new and renewal of driving licenses, besides issuing new learners' permits from June 1st, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Traffic police will start new and renewal of driving licenses, besides issuing new learners' permits from June 1st, 2020.

According to city traffic police, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan has issued necessary directions for issuing driving licenses and learners' permits.

In this connection, the government SOPs will be implemented in letter and spirits against coronavirus pandemic.

The traffic police have provided facility of online booking driving test in addition to getting information about driving test through mobile phone number 0335-9929224 and website www.ctpfsd.gop.pk.

Banners have been displayed at test areas, whereas, visitors have been asked to ensure their entry after wearing face masks and using sanitizers while social distance of 5 feet will also be maintained in their seats.

