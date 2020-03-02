UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewal Of Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (FCCI) Membership Till March 31

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:19 PM

Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) membership till March 31

Renewal of membership of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for next year 2020-21 will continue till March 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Renewal of membership of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for next year 2020-21 will continue till March 31.

According to the Secretary General FCCI, all the chamber members have been reminded to get their membership renewed.

He said that the chamber would issue a special computerized identity card to its members.

More information in this regard can be obtained through 041-9230265-67, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber March Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for sustaining ..

5 minutes ago

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Trade volume between Pakiftan, UK during last cal ..

6 minutes ago

Strive hard awearness campaign for " inheritance ..

6 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati low-cost airline &#039;Wizz Air Abu Dhabi& ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.