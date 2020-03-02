Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) membership till March 31

Renewal of membership of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for next year 2020-21 will continue till March 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Renewal of membership of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for next year 2020-21 will continue till March 31.

According to the Secretary General FCCI, all the chamber members have been reminded to get their membership renewed.

He said that the chamber would issue a special computerized identity card to its members.

More information in this regard can be obtained through 041-9230265-67, he added.