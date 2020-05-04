UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewal Of Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Membership Extended Up To May 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) membership extended up to May 31

The Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO) has once again given one month extension in deadline for renewal of membership of trade organizations across the country due to coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : The Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO) has once again given one month extension in deadline for renewal of membership of trade organizations across the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Sikandar-e-Azam while citing a notification issued by Deputy Director DGTO Moin Ahmed.

He said that original date for renewal of membership of FCCI without late fee was March 31, 2020, which was extended to 30 April 2020 due to lockdown, and now the last date is May 31, 2020.

Rana Sikandar-e-Azam has requested the FCCI members to renew their membership by May 31, 2020.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber March April May 2020 Commerce Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

47 seconds ago

Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria: ..

49 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses ICA in Al-Kha ..

50 seconds ago

CDA to resume work on Signal Free Controlled Acces ..

52 seconds ago

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to s ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.