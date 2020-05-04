Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) membership extended up to May 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : The Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO) has once again given one month extension in deadline for renewal of membership of trade organizations across the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Sikandar-e-Azam while citing a notification issued by Deputy Director DGTO Moin Ahmed.

He said that original date for renewal of membership of FCCI without late fee was March 31, 2020, which was extended to 30 April 2020 due to lockdown, and now the last date is May 31, 2020.

Rana Sikandar-e-Azam has requested the FCCI members to renew their membership by May 31, 2020.