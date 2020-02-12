Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (FCSTSI) membership to start from Feb 15

Renewal of membership of Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (FCSTSI) for 2020-21 will start from February 15 which continue till March 31, 202

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Renewal of membership of Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (FCSTSI) for 2020-21 will start from February 15 which continue till March 31, 2020.

According to Secretary General FCSTSI, all the chamber members have been reminded to get their membership renewed till March 31, 2020.

He said that Rs 1500 would be charged as fee for renewal of membership while the chamber will also issue a special identity card to its members after charging a nominal fee of Rs 250.

More information in this regard can be obtained from FCSTSI office at 68 Gulistan Market Railway Road Faisalabad or through telephone number 041-9230834, 041-9200934, he added.