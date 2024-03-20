Renewal of Membership for HCSTSI to conclude on 31 March

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Secretary General of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry Furqan Ahmed Lodhi has announced that the membership for the year 2023-24 is concluding on March 31, 2024.

He said that Under Clause 9(A) of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, it is mandatory to renew membership by March 31, 2024. After the deadline, which is March 31, 2024, he said membership will automatically expire as per the regulations and a penalty will be imposed for renewal thereafter.

He also stated that a significant number of members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry have already renewed their membership.

He further said that those members who had not yet paid their fees could renew their membership for the year 2024-25 by paying the required fees and submitting their income tax returns for the year 2023 before March 31, 2024.

APP/nsm