'Rennes School Of Business' Visits Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Rennes School of Business, a leading triple-accredited French Business school has visited Pakistan to sign several cooperation agreements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Rennes School of Business, a leading triple-accredited French Business school has visited Pakistan to sign several cooperation agreements.

Earlier in the year, a delegation of Rennes School of Business, composed of Thomas Froehlicher, Director General of the university, and Pauline Cojean, International Development Manager for Pakistan, visited Lahore and Islamabad said a news release.

This visit is the follow-up of their first visit in November, during the Choose France Education Fair, organized for the very first time in Pakistan by the French Embassy in Pakistan and Campus France.

"Bringing to Pakistan a delegation of top French universities in various academic fields for the very first time during the Choose France Education Fair was a challenge, but the fact that the Director General of one of our best Business Schools in France is coming back 6 months later is a very good sign that the objective to have long term cooperation between France and Pakistan is heading in the right direction", said Sabine Vermillard, Higher Education and Scientific attach� at the French Embassy in Pakistan.

Froehlicher and Mrs Cojean visited several universities they already went to in November, to carry on the cooperation. Several agreements for mobility and research cooperation were signed during their visit or since, with NUST, LUMS, Kinnaird College for Women, Superior University.

Another concrete project is already emerging with the organization of a summer program with Kinnaird College for Women, in which Pakistani students and professors will go to Rennes campus in June, both to study and discover Breton and French culture.

According to DG Thomas Froehlicher, "Rennes School of Business is a unique multicultural business school that welcomes and educates over 90 nationalities daily in English since its foundation in 1990. Its permanent and international faculty is fortunate to have 5 professors with degrees from the best institutions in Pakistan. Pakistan is a great country where we wish to offer a certain image of France for motivated students and to engage in research activities in our favorite subjects such as agri-finance or green and data-driven supply chain management." Mr. Froehlicher and Mrs Cojean already plan to come back to Pakistan in October 2023 for the second edition of the Choose France Education Fair, which will take place in Lahore and Karachi.

Rennes School of Business is part of the 2023 embassy scholarship program. Two of their degrees are available for scholarships including MSc in Sustainable Management and Eco-Innovation and International MBA. Selection results will be announced at the end of April.

