Renovated Ladies Park opens for women

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Ayaz Khan Niazi Monday opened the renovated Zubaida Ladies Park in Jehanian to provide recreation and walk facilities to women.

He lauded Punjab government and district administration for paying special focus to the park, especially meant for women.

Ayaz Khan Niazi, however, added that the government was taking interest in provision of facilities across the district. The work on dialyses and trauma centres was being planned at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Working has also been started to introduce Girls Associate College at Thatha Sadiqabad, he added.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Umar Iftikhar Sherazi gave briefing about different ongoing projects in the district Khanewal.