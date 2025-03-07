- Home
- Pakistan
- Renovation and repair work of government vehicles is underway to increase the efficiency of the poli ..
Renovation And Repair Work Of Government Vehicles Is Underway To Increase The Efficiency Of The Police Force
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, renovation and repair work of government vehicles is underway to increase the efficiency of the police force.
DPO Abdullah Ahmed inspected the government vehicles of the police. On this occasion, MTO and other officers were also present.
The DPO reviewed the repair work of the vehicles and gave instructions to the concerned officers and drivers. The DPO gave instructions to the drivers and said that the maintenance of government vehicles should be ensured at all costs.
The DPO directed the concerned officers to get the government vehicles maintained in a timely manner as per the SOPs.
On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that the maintenance of all essential items including revolving lights and tires of government vehicles should be ensured.
Officers should review the maintenance of government vehicles themselves and ensure the safety of drivers. The maintenance of government vehicles will improve police response and public service delivery.
Recent Stories
IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student killed, another injured in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Renovation and repair work of government vehicles is underway to increase the efficiency of the poli ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority Chiniot is working to provide quality products to the public and the crackdown12 minutes ago
-
NIRC Sukkur Bench orders reinstatement of 159 daily wages employees12 minutes ago
-
A short circuit in a petrol can caused a fire in a house, killing a girl and injuring four people, i ..12 minutes ago
-
Several shopkeepers fined on substandard of items in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations chairs crime meeting with Rural Zone officers22 minutes ago
-
TDAP orginazed awareness in formers apprised, growers of gauva, dates and mangos22 minutes ago
-
2 more Mpox cases reported in KP22 minutes ago
-
The implementation of the Nighaban Ramadan package of Punjab CM is underway22 minutes ago
-
IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns25 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to empower women, promote gender equality32 minutes ago