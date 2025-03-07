CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, renovation and repair work of government vehicles is underway to increase the efficiency of the police force.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed inspected the government vehicles of the police. On this occasion, MTO and other officers were also present.

The DPO reviewed the repair work of the vehicles and gave instructions to the concerned officers and drivers. The DPO gave instructions to the drivers and said that the maintenance of government vehicles should be ensured at all costs.

The DPO directed the concerned officers to get the government vehicles maintained in a timely manner as per the SOPs.

On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that the maintenance of all essential items including revolving lights and tires of government vehicles should be ensured.

Officers should review the maintenance of government vehicles themselves and ensure the safety of drivers. The maintenance of government vehicles will improve police response and public service delivery.