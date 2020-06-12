UrduPoint.com
Renovation, Beautification Of Parks To Be Started Soon

Fri 12th June 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would start renovation and beautification of various parks of the city with a new passion soon.

The orders to decorate entry points of Parks with beautiful landscaping, preparation of seasonal flowers, displaying at parks and tree plantation in surroundings of Ibn-e-Qasim park have been issued.

Director General PHA Dr Abid Mahmood expressed these views during visit to various parks and green belts here on Friday.

The cleanliness and landscaping process is underway at Shah Shamas Park before its restoration work while restoration work of other parks also be executed soon.

Mr Abid said that the tree plantation at green belts was also being made alongwith parks and local plants, trees besides this other attractive plants to be planted there.

DG PHA also talked with citizens about implementation on SOPs issued by the government at parks.

He also paid visits to metro green belts, officer colony parks and other and issued directions.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua, Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi and others were present.

