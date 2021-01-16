UrduPoint.com
Renovation Of 44 Dispensaries Started In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Renovation of 44 dispensaries started in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The renovation of 44 dispensaries has been started with the help of philanthropists.

A spokesman for the health department on Saturday said the district administration with the cooperation of philanthropists started the renovation of the dispensaries which would be completed in phases.

In the first phase, repair and renovation work in three dispensaries, including Riaz Shahid Chowk dispensary,will be completed while work on seven more dispensaries will be completed in the second phase, he added.

