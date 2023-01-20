Renovation of Allama Iqbal Library being completed rapidly: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the renovation work of Allama Iqbal Library is being completed rapidly.

The Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) authorities had been instructed to complete the work on Kashmir Road, Khadim Ali Road within the stipulated time.

All possible steps would be taken to resolve the problems faced by the citizens due to development works.

He expressed these views on the occasion of visiting development projects.

Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Faisal Shehzad and PICIIP officers were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the administrative affairs of Allama Iqbal Library had been handed over to the Metropolitan Corporation.

To increase the facilities in the library including renovation of library building, furniture, ladies toilet block, new lights were being installed at a cost of 3 million rupees, he said.

Deputy Commissioner said that a committee headed by ADC Finance had been constituted for the establishment of e-section in the library, supply of new books. It had also been directed to hire librarians for cataloging of books, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi also inspected the ongoing work on Kashmir Road and expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the work.

He said that Kashmir Road was the most important and busiest highway of the city, work on the project should be accelerated and the road would be opened for traffic by February 20.

Deputy Commissioner said that the rest of the work on the Khadim Ali Road should be completed without any delay.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of the traffic police personnel for maintaining the traffic flow.