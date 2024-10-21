Renovation of archeological sites in abeyance for two years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The project to refurbish and revive archeological sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was in abeyance after passage of two years as according to a related document on Monday, the valued historical sites in Takhtbhai and Jamal Garhi were still waiting for renovation to start.

The document said, initially, the cost of renovating Takhtbhai and Jamal Grahi archeological sites was Rs 50 million and Rs 40 million respectively which has now jumped 470 million rupees. The two-year delay in start of work on the projects has caused an extra expenditure of Rs 370 million.

The provincial government had approved an amended PC-1 for the project to enhance the beauty and significance of these sites through necessary repair and installation of colorful lights to lure extra numbers of tourist to these archeological sites however, after the passage of two year, no work has so far been initiated in this regard.

APP/vak