Renovation of Bahawalpur Zoo to be completed soon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Wednesday said renovation of Bahawalpur Zoo was going on with full pace and to be completed soon.

In a visit to the ongoing development work, he said the estimated cost of the project was Rs. 91.324 million.

Deputy Director Wildlife Rai Zahid Ali while briefing the DC said, enclosures of lions, tigers, puma, bear and monkeys were being renovated and improved under the project.

He said cages of birds and fish aquarium were also upgraded, adding, construction of veterinary research laboratory, hatchery, dispensary and gift shop was part of the upgradation and improvement plan.

After the visit the DC planted a sapling in the lawn of Zoo and directed the administration to work on landscaping of Zoo making it more attractive, green and beautiful.