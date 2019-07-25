Renovation Of Bahawalpur Zoo To Be Completed With Rs 100 Million
Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:40 PM
The renovation of Bahawalpur Zoo has been initiated by Punjab government under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur
The project will be completed with at a cost of Rs 100 million.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed inaugurated the newly installed signboards in the zoo.
The installation of new signboards was completed at a cost of Rs 1.5 million.
The wall adjacent to the entry gate of the zoo has also been painted. Steps are being taken to improve the toll of animals and birds at the zoo.