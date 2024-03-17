Renovation of Bahawalpur’s civil hospital underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Renovation and up-gradation work of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (one of the largest civil hospitals of the country) was underway.

Talking to media persons here, Additional Medical Superintendant, Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), Aijaz Rasool has said that funds had been provided by the Punjab government for the repairing and renovation work of BVH.

He said that work on renovation of the state-running civil hospital was underway.

He said that Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) Bahawalpur, Prof-Dr. Sofia Farrukh and Medical Superintendant, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Dr. Syed Aamir Bukhari had played important role in provision of funds for renovation and up-gradation work of BVH.